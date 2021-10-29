People's United Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PBCT

In trading on Friday, shares of People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.10, changing hands as low as $17.04 per share. People's United Financial Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBCT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.44 per share, with $19.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.13. The PBCT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

