People’s Insurance Group Focuses on New Energy Vehicle Insurance

The People’s Insurance Group Corporation of China Limited recently hosted its 2024 Investor Open Day, focusing on the high-quality development of new energy vehicle insurance. This event underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainable practices in the insurance sector. Investors and market enthusiasts are keenly observing how these advancements could influence PICC’s market performance.

