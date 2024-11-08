News & Insights

Stocks

People’s Insurance Group Focuses on New Energy Vehicle Insurance

November 08, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

People’s Insurance Co (Group) of China (HK:1339) has released an update.

The People’s Insurance Group Corporation of China Limited recently hosted its 2024 Investor Open Day, focusing on the high-quality development of new energy vehicle insurance. This event underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainable practices in the insurance sector. Investors and market enthusiasts are keenly observing how these advancements could influence PICC’s market performance.

For further insights into HK:1339 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PINXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.