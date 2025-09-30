People's Insurance Company (Group) of China (PINXF) Price Target Increased by 53.00% to 0.93

The average one-year price target for People's Insurance Company (Group) of China (OTCPK:PINXF) has been revised to $0.93 / share. This is an increase of 53.00% from the prior estimate of $0.60 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.66 to a high of $1.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 136.69% from the latest reported closing price of $0.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in People's Insurance Company (Group) of China. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINXF is 0.27%, an increase of 20.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.75% to 1,268,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 158,576K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,993K shares , representing an increase of 35.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINXF by 79.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 126,452K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,401K shares , representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINXF by 28.89% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 111,959K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,984K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINXF by 18.11% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 108,119K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 419,161K shares , representing a decrease of 287.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINXF by 11.77% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 92,026K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,871K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINXF by 24.14% over the last quarter.

