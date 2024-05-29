People’s Insurance Co Final Dividend Update

People’s Insurance Co (Group) of China (HK:1339) has released an update.

The People’s Insurance Co (Group) of China has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.156 per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2023, with shareholder approval received on 28 June 2024. The dividend payment will be made on 09 August 2024, following the ex-dividend date of 05 July 2024. The update includes details on the dividend’s Hong Kong dollar amount, exchange rate, and withholding tax rates for different shareholder categories.

