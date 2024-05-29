News & Insights

People’s Insurance Co to Appoint New Auditors for 2024

May 29, 2024 — 05:13 am EDT

People’s Insurance Co (Group) of China (HK:1339) has released an update.

The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited has announced a proposed change in their accounting firms from PricewaterhouseCoopers to Ernst & Young for the year 2024. The change, which encompasses both domestic and international financial statements and internal control audits, will be effective subject to approval at the company’s 2023 annual general meeting. The agreed total audit fee for the services of Ernst & Young is RMB13.50 million.

