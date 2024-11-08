People’s Insurance Co: 2024 EGM and Profit Plans

People’s Insurance Co (Group) of China (HK:1339) has released an update.

The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited has announced its 2024 second extraordinary general meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2024, in Beijing. Key agenda items include the election of Ms. Ding Xiangqun as an executive director and the approval of the 2024 interim profit distribution. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the voting process, which will be conducted both onsite and online.

