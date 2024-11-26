News & Insights

People’s Insurance of China Announces Updated Interim Dividend

November 26, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

People’s Insurance Co (Group) of China (HK:1339) has released an update.

The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited has announced an updated interim cash dividend of RMB 0.063 per share for the six months ending June 2024, with payment to be made in HKD on January 10, 2025. The exchange rate for the dividend is set at RMB 1 to HKD 1.08204966, and the ex-dividend date is November 29, 2024. Shareholders must register by December 8, 2024, to receive the dividend, which is subject to a withholding tax for non-resident and resident investors.

