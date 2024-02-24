Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Price Target Increased by 5.38% to 49.98

The average one-year price target for Peoples Financial Services (NasdaqGS:PFIS) has been revised to 49.98 / share. This is an increase of 5.38% from the prior estimate of 47.43 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.48 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.65% from the latest reported closing price of 40.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peoples Financial Services. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFIS is 0.05%, a decrease of 21.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.24% to 2,520K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Peoples Financial Services holds 343K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIS by 35.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 179K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 173K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIS by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 145K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFIS by 8.51% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 92K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Peoples Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), an independent community bank serving its retail and commercial customers through twenty-six full-service community banking offices located within the Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania and Broome County in New York. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. The Company's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely.

