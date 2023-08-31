Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Price Target Increased by 13.41% to 47.43

The average one-year price target for Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) has been revised to 47.43 / share. This is an increase of 13.41% from the prior estimate of 41.82 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.44 to a high of 51.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.44% from the latest reported closing price of 44.56 / share.

Peoples Financial Services Declares $0.41 Dividend

On July 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $44.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.45%, the lowest has been 2.68%, and the highest has been 4.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=175).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peoples Financial Services. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFIS is 0.05%, a decrease of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 2,486K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Peoples Financial Services holds 349K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIS by 43.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 179K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 171K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFIS by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 136K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIS by 10.35% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 92K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIS by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Peoples Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), an independent community bank serving its retail and commercial customers through twenty-six full-service community banking offices located within the Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania and Broome County in New York. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. The Company's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely.

