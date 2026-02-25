Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Price Target Increased by 15.00% to 58.65

The average one-year price target for Peoples Financial Services (NasdaqGS:PFIS) has been revised to $58.65 / share. This is an increase of 15.00% from the prior estimate of $51.00 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $61.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.05% from the latest reported closing price of $54.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peoples Financial Services. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 16.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFIS is 0.03%, an increase of 8.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 3,708K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFIS by 0.32% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 236K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares , representing a decrease of 9.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFIS by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 230K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIS by 48.71% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 143K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares , representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIS by 4.60% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 95K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFIS by 4.62% over the last quarter.

