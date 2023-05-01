Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Declares $0.41 Dividend

Peoples Financial Services said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $40.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.41%, the lowest has been 2.68%, and the highest has been 4.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=159).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peoples Financial Services. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFIS is 0.06%, an increase of 48.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 2,529K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.34% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peoples Financial Services is 48.96. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 21.34% from its latest reported closing price of 40.35.

The projected annual revenue for Peoples Financial Services is 124MM, an increase of 14.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Peoples Financial Services holds 350K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFIS by 49,060.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 179K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 167K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFIS by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 125K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFIS by 8.64% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 93K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFIS by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Peoples Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), an independent community bank serving its retail and commercial customers through twenty-six full-service community banking offices located within the Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania and Broome County in New York. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. The Company's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely.

