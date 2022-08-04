Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.40

The board of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.40 on the 15th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Peoples Financial Services' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Peoples Financial Services has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 8 years. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 25% also shows that Peoples Financial Services is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 2.8%. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 27%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NasdaqGS:PFIS Historic Dividend August 4th 2022

Peoples Financial Services Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $1.24 total annually to $1.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.9% per annum over that time. Peoples Financial Services hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Peoples Financial Services has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Peoples Financial Services' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Peoples Financial Services has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Is Peoples Financial Services not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.