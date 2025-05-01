PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES Earnings Results: $PFIS Reports Quarterly Earnings

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES ($PFIS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $1.51 per share, beating estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $45,800,000, beating estimates of $45,186,000 by $614,000.

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES insiders have traded $PFIS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG W BEST (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $672,536 .

. RICHARD S JR LOCHEN has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $47,123 and 0 sales.

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFIS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

