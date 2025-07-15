PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES Earnings Preview: Recent $PFIS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES ($PFIS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $47,685,000 and earnings of $1.51 per share.

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES insiders have traded $PFIS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD S JR LOCHEN has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $47,123 and 0 sales.

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

