PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES Earnings Preview: Recent $PFIS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES ($PFIS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $47,685,000 and earnings of $1.51 per share.
PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES Insider Trading Activity
PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES insiders have traded $PFIS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD S JR LOCHEN has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $47,123 and 0 sales.
PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 59,390 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,641,073
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 37,531 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,669,003
- CUTLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 27,948 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,242,847
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 23,023 shares (+305.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,023,832
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 22,944 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,020,319
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 18,322 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $814,779
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 18,165 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $807,797
