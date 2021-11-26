Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.95, the dividend yield is 3.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFIS was $49.95, representing a -0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $50 and a 39.51% increase over the 52 week low of $35.80.

PFIS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PFIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.88.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pfis Dividend History page.

