Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PFIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.62, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFIS was $49.62, representing a -0.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.97 and a 24.8% increase over the 52 week low of $39.76.

PFIS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PFIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.66.

