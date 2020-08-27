Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PFIS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.54, the dividend yield is 3.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFIS was $37.54, representing a -30.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.88 and a 29.4% increase over the 52 week low of $29.01.

PFIS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PFIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.64.

