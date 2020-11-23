Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. You can purchase shares before the 27th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of December.

Peoples Financial Services's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.44 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Peoples Financial Services has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current stock price of $39.14. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Peoples Financial Services paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PFIS Historic Dividend November 23rd 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Peoples Financial Services earnings per share are up 8.8% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last seven years, Peoples Financial Services has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Peoples Financial Services? Peoples Financial Services has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Peoples Financial Services ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Peoples Financial Services and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

