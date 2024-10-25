Peoples Financial CEO Craig Best to step down, Gerard Champi to succeed

On October 25, the board of directors of Peoples Financial (PFIS) Services and Craig Best mutually agreed that Best would cease serving as CEO and director of the company and its banking subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, effective December 31. The company consummated a merger with FNCB Bancorp on July 1, and it had been contemplated that Best would remain as an officer of the company and the Bank through the first anniversary of the merger. Given the progress made in the integration of the two companies and the successful completion of the Bank’s system conversion on October 15, the parties determined that Best was able to leave at the end of this year. Gerard Champi, President of the company and the Bank, will succeed Best as CEO of the company and the Bank, and Thomas Tulaney, COO of the company and the Bank, will succeed Champi as President of the company and the Bank.

