Peoples Financial Announces CEO Transition and Merger Success

October 25, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

Peoples Financial Services ( (PFIS) ) has issued an announcement.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. has announced a leadership transition with CEO Craig W. Best stepping down on December 31, 2024, as part of a strategic succession plan. Gerard A. Champi will take over as CEO, with Thomas P. Tulaney succeeding Champi as President of the company and its banking subsidiary. This change follows the successful merger with FNCB Bancorp and system integration, signaling a new phase for the company’s growth and stability in the financial market.

