PEOPLES BAN|OH Earnings Results: $PEBO Reports Quarterly Earnings

PEOPLES BAN|OH ($PEBO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.69 per share, missing estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $112,350,000, missing estimates of $114,967,260 by $-2,617,260.

PEOPLES BAN|OH Insider Trading Activity

PEOPLES BAN|OH insiders have traded $PEBO stock on the open market 144 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 144 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEBO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID F DIERKER has made 0 purchases and 134 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $332,597 .

. CAROL A SCHNEEBERGER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $162,995 .

. S CRAIG BEAM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $137,250 .

. MATTHEW EDGELL (Chief of Staff) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $103,081

PEOPLES BAN|OH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of PEOPLES BAN|OH stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

