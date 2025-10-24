Peoples Bancorp Stock Gains on Solid Q3 Earnings and Loan Growth

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. PEBK have gained 9.9% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 Index’s 1% gain during the same period. Over the past month, the stock gained 3.2% compared with the S&P 500’s 2.1% rise.

Peoples Bancorp’s Earnings Snapshot

Peoples Bancorp reported net earnings of $3.7 million, or $0.70 per share ($0.67 diluted), for the third quarter of 2025, down 6.7% from $3.9 million, or $0.74 per share ($0.72 diluted) in the prior-year quarter. The decline in earnings was attributed mainly to higher provisions for credit losses and rising non-interest expenses, partly offset by higher net interest and non-interest income.

Net interest income rose 11.6% to $15.1 million from $13.5 million a year earlier, supported by a wider net interest margin (NIM) of 3.58% compared with 3.35%. Non-interest income held steady at $7.1 million, with 17.2% growth in appraisal management fees offset by lower miscellaneous income (down 21.1%). Non-interest expenses climbed 12.7% to $16.9 million from $15 million a year earlier, driven by higher legal, debit card and salary costs. The provision for credit losses rose 78.5% to $530,000 from $297,000, reflecting increased reserves on construction loans.

PEBK’s Other Key Business Metrics

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2025, Peoples Bancorp generated net earnings of $13.2 million, or $2.49 per share ($2.41 diluted), up 3.1% from $12.8 million, or $2.41 per share ($2.33 diluted) in the same period of 2024. Year-to-date net interest income climbed 8.4% to $43.7 million from $40.3 million, aided by lower funding costs following rate reductions by the Federal Reserve. The NIM improved to 3.55% from 3.34%.

Total loans increased to $1.18 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, from $1.14 billion at year-end 2024, while total deposits rose to $1.55 billion from $1.48 billion during the same period. Core deposits were $1.39 billion or 89.65% of total deposits as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $1.34 billion or 90.17% of total deposits as of Dec. 31, 2024.

The provision for credit losses rose to $585,000 against a $80,000 recovery a year ago, reflecting an expanding loan portfolio. Non-interest income increased 3.4% to $21.3 million from $20.7 million, while non-interest expense rose 5.9% to $47.3 million from $44.7 million, reflecting higher wage and legal costs.

Asset quality metrics were steady, with non-performing assets totaling $5.1 million (0.29% of total assets) as of Sept. 30, 2025, unchanged in ratio from 2024-end. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $10.2 million (0.86% of total loans), slightly higher than $9.9 million (0.88%) at the end of 2024. Shareholders’ equity rose to $149.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, from $130.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, driven by a reduction in unrealized losses on securities. The bank’s book value per share improved to $28.15 in third-quarter 2025 from $25.72 a year earlier.

Peoples Bancorp’s Management Commentary and Factors Influencing Performance

President and CEO William D. Cable, Sr. attributed the decline in quarterly earnings to higher provisions for credit losses and increased non-interest expenses, though he noted that core banking operations remained strong. The rise in net interest income reflected both loan growth and improved asset yields, aided by lower funding costs following Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Non-interest expenses increased mainly due to higher legal, debit card and salary costs, partly offset by lower occupancy expense tied to a prior-year branch closure. Cable emphasized that asset quality and capital ratios remained solid.

PEBK’s Guidance

PEBK did not issue formal financial guidance in its third-quarter 2025 release. Management reiterated confidence in Peoples Bank’s core performance, noting stable asset quality, solid capitalization and continued focus on prudent loan and deposit growth.

Peoples Bancorp’s Other Developments

A significant legal development during the quarter involved a September 2025 bench ruling favoring the bank in its dispute with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (“NCDOT”) over the 2023 eminent-domain acquisition of its Mooresville branch property. The court ordered the NCDOT to pay $5.1 million, including the $1.5 million previously received, resulting in an expected $3.6 million gain once the formal order is issued. The bank recorded $553,000 in legal expenses related to this case as of quarter-end.

Peoples Bancorp continues to operate 15 branches across several North Carolina counties and maintains loan production offices in key regional markets. With solid capital ratios and steady asset quality, management expressed confidence in sustaining measured growth while navigating current economic conditions.

