Peoples Bancorp reports Q3 EPS 72c vs. 74c last year

Net interest margin was 3.35% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 3.39% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Total assets were $1.66 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.64 billion as of December 31, 2023. Available for sale securities were $398.6 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $391.9 million as of December 31, 2023. Total loans were $1.12 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2023. Reports book value $25.72.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PEBK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.