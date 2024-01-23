News & Insights

Markets
PEBO

Peoples Bancorp Q4 Earnings Surge, In Line With View

January 23, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Tuesday reported higher earnings for the fourth quarter. Earnings were in line with the analysts' estimates.

Quarterly earnings increased to $33.8 million or $0.96 per share from $26.8 million or $0.95 per share of last year.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net Interest income grew 25 percent to $88.4 million from $70.61 million in the previous year, on increases in market interest rates, the Limestone Merger, and organic growth.

Total non-interest income rose to $24.13 million from $19.03 million in the prior year.

In pre-market activity, Peoples Bancorp shares are trading at $32.59, up 0.34% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEBO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.