Peoples Bancorp Q4 Earnings Surge, In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Tuesday reported higher earnings for the fourth quarter. Earnings were in line with the analysts' estimates.

Quarterly earnings increased to $33.8 million or $0.96 per share from $26.8 million or $0.95 per share of last year.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net Interest income grew 25 percent to $88.4 million from $70.61 million in the previous year, on increases in market interest rates, the Limestone Merger, and organic growth.

Total non-interest income rose to $24.13 million from $19.03 million in the prior year.

In pre-market activity, Peoples Bancorp shares are trading at $32.59, up 0.34% on the Nasdaq.

