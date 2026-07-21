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Peoples Bancorp Q2 Income Rises Due To Higher Net Interest Income

July 21, 2026 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) reported higher net income in the second quarter ended June 30, due to higher net interest income.

Net income for the period went up to $27.95 million, from $21.21 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings per share increased to $0.78, from $0.59 last year.

Total interest income in the second quarter of 2026 rose to $127.58 million, from $126.40 million in 2025.

Net interest income climbed to $92.73 million, from $87.58 million in the previous year.

On Nasdaq, the shares closed Monday's regular trading at $39.39, with no stock movement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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