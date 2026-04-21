Peoples Bancorp Q1 Earnings Up

(RTTNews) - Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (PEBC, PPBB, PEBO), on Tuesday, reported an increase in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income increased to $29.01 million from $24.34 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.81 versus $0.68 last year.

Net interest income increased to $90.42 million from $85.26 million in the previous year.

Noninterest income increased to $28.25 million from $27.10 million in the prior year.

Deposits increased to $7.65 billion from $7.74 billion in the same period last year.

Loans and leases surged to $6.77 billion from $6.43 billion in the prior year.

In the pre-market trading, Peoples Bancorp is 2.39% higher at $35.57 on the Nasdaq.

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