Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) reported revenue of $111.63 million, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +9.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Peoples Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Balance - Total earning assets : $8.21 billion versus $8.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $8.21 billion versus $8.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 4.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.1%.

: 4.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.1%. Net charge-offs as a percent of average total loans (annualized) : 0.6% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 0.6% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Efficiency ratio : 59.6% compared to the 61.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 59.6% compared to the 61.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Mortgage banking income : $0.17 million compared to the $0.97 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.17 million compared to the $0.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non-interest income : $25.09 million compared to the $25.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $25.09 million compared to the $25.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. Electronic banking income : $6.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.45 million.

: $6.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.45 million. Bank owned life insurance income : $1.22 million versus $0.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.22 million versus $0.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Insurance income : $4.52 million compared to the $4.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.52 million compared to the $4.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. Deposit account service charges : $4.50 million compared to the $4.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.50 million compared to the $4.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $86.54 million versus $84.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $86.54 million versus $84.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis: $86.82 million versus $84.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

