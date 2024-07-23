Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) reported revenue of $109.69 million, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was -1.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Peoples Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Balance - Total earning assets : $8.22 billion compared to the $8.32 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $8.22 billion compared to the $8.32 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Margin : 4.2% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.2% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Net charge-offs as a percent of average total loans (annualized) : 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Efficiency ratio : 59.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61%.

: 59.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61%. Mortgage banking income : $0.24 million compared to the $0.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.24 million compared to the $0.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-interest income: $23.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.35 million.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.