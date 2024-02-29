Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina said on February 22, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shareholders of record as of March 4, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $26.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.96%, the lowest has been 1.76%, and the highest has been 5.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=222).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEBK is 0.24%, an increase of 23.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 2,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 537K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEBK by 20.80% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 301K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 218K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 172K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HoldCo Asset Management holds 106K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank is the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. The Corporate Office is located in Newton, North Carolina. The Company has been in business since 1912, growing from a single office to nineteen convenient offices in Catawba, Lincoln, Iredell, Alexander, Mecklenburg and Wake counties. The Company also operates loan production offices in Lincoln and Durham Counties. The Company is a full service, hometown, community bank with an extensive array of products and services for personal and commercial banking needs. Peoples Bank also operates three subsidiaries, Peoples Investment Services, Inc., Real Estate Advisory Services, Inc. and Community Bank Real Estate Solutions, LLC.

