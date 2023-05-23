Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina (PEBK) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.63%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 5.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=226).

The current dividend yield is 2.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEBK is 0.22%, an increase of 14.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.99% to 2,238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 520K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing an increase of 19.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEBK by 62.22% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 301K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEBK by 91,916.04% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 213K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBK by 44.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 137K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HoldCo Asset Management holds 106K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank is the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. The Corporate Office is located in Newton, North Carolina. The Company has been in business since 1912, growing from a single office to nineteen convenient offices in Catawba, Lincoln, Iredell, Alexander, Mecklenburg and Wake counties. The Company also operates loan production offices in Lincoln and Durham Counties. The Company is a full service, hometown, community bank with an extensive array of products and services for personal and commercial banking needs. Peoples Bank also operates three subsidiaries, Peoples Investment Services, Inc., Real Estate Advisory Services, Inc. and Community Bank Real Estate Solutions, LLC.

Key filings for this company:

