Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2025 Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable March 14, 2025.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. declared a regular cash dividend of $0.20 per share for the first quarter of 2025, which will be payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders on record by March 3, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, with contact information provided for inquiries. The bank, which operates 16 branches across various North Carolina counties, also maintains loan production offices in several areas. The company’s stock is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "PEBK." The press release includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and advises consulting the company’s annual report for more information on risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a regular cash dividend of $0.20 per share for the first quarter of 2025 demonstrates the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The scheduled payment date of March 14, 2025, and the record date of March 3, 2025, provide clarity for investors regarding their earnings timeline.

The announcement encourages shareholder participation in the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, potentially increasing shareholder engagement and investment in the company.

The company’s stock is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, indicating its accessibility and presence in the financial market, which can enhance investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash dividend could signal limited growth opportunities, suggesting that the company may not have enough profitable investment opportunities to reinvest its earnings.

The reliance on forward-looking statements might indicate potential underlying risks or uncertainties in the company’s operations that could impact future performance.

Only operating in North Carolina could be viewed as a limitation, potentially restricting market expansion and diversification opportunities.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend amount announced by Peoples Bancorp?

The Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.20 per share for the first quarter of 2025.

When will the cash dividend be paid to shareholders?

The cash dividend will be paid on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 3, 2025.

How can shareholders enroll in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan?

Shareholders interested in the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan can contact Krissy Price at 828-464-5620.

Where does Peoples Bank operate its banking offices?

Peoples Bank operates 16 banking offices across Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell, and Wake Counties in North Carolina.

What is the trading symbol for Peoples Bancorp’s common stock?

The common stock of Peoples Bancorp is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “PEBK.”

Full Release



NEWTON, N.C., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc., Newton, NC (Nasdaq: PEBK) declared the Company’s regular cash dividend for the first quarter of 2025 in the amount of $0.20 per share. The first quarter cash dividend will be paid on March 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 3, 2025.





Shareholders are encouraged to enroll in the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For details, contact Krissy Price at (828) 464-5620 or (800) 948-7195 or you may email any questions to our transfer agent, Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. at





shareholder@broadridge.com





.





Peoples Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates 16 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell, and Wake Counties. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, and Forsyth Counties. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “PEBK.”







Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under “General Description of Business” and otherwise in the Company’s reports and filings.





















Contact:









William D. Cable, Sr.

















President and Chief Executive Officer





























Jeffrey N. Hooper

















Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





























Phone 828-464-5620









