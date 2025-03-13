News & Insights

Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Announces $3 Mln Stock Repurchase Program

March 13, 2025 — 11:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK), the parent company of Peoples Bank, Thursday announced that it has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $3 million.

The repurchases may occur periodically through open-market transactions or privately negotiated deals. The timing and volume of repurchases will depend on market conditions and other considerations.

However, the program may be suspended without prior notice.

PEBK is currently trading at $26.78 on the Nasdaq.

