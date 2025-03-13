Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Announces $3 Mln Stock Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK), the parent company of Peoples Bank, Thursday announced that it has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $3 million.

The repurchases may occur periodically through open-market transactions or privately negotiated deals. The timing and volume of repurchases will depend on market conditions and other considerations.

However, the program may be suspended without prior notice.

PEBK is currently trading at $26.78 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.