News & Insights

Markets
PEBO

Peoples Bancorp Net Interest Income Rises In Q1

April 23, 2024 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ohio-headquartered Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported higher net interest income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Net Income for the quarter stood at $29.6 million or $0.84 per share as compared with $26.6 million or 0.94 per share in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income for the period was $29.8 million as compared with $28.7 million in the prior-year period.

7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of 0.8 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

Net interest income increased to $86.6 million, from $72.9 million in the quarter ended March 2023.

Non-interest income increased to $25.8 million, from $19.1 million in the quarter ended March 2023.

6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $109.74 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEBO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.