Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PEBO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.81, the dividend yield is 6.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEBO was $22.81, representing a -41.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.28 and a 27.39% increase over the 52 week low of $17.91.

PEBO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PEBO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.42. Zacks Investment Research reports PEBO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -49.01%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

