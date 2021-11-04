Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEBO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PEBO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.96, the dividend yield is 4.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEBO was $32.96, representing a -10.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.75 and a 52.17% increase over the 52 week low of $21.66.

PEBO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PEBO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.07. Zacks Investment Research reports PEBO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.66%, compared to an industry average of 27.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pebo Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.