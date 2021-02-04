Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEBO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.94% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEBO was $31.07, representing a -7.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.74 and a 73.53% increase over the 52 week low of $17.91.

PEBO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PEBO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports PEBO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.92%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

