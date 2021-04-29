Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PEBO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.8, the dividend yield is 4.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEBO was $33.8, representing a -8.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.75 and a 84.2% increase over the 52 week low of $18.35.

PEBO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PEBO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.58. Zacks Investment Research reports PEBO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 61.03%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

