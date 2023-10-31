Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (PEBO) Declares $0.39 Dividend

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. said on October 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of November 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of November 6, 2023 will receive the payment on November 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.96%, the lowest has been 3.45%, and the highest has been 7.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peoples Bancorp, Inc.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEBO is 0.15%, an increase of 81.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.36% to 23,311K shares. The put/call ratio of PEBO is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.94% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peoples Bancorp, Inc. is 32.05. The forecasts range from a low of 27.78 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.94% from its latest reported closing price of 27.88.

The projected annual revenue for Peoples Bancorp, Inc. is 409MM, an increase of 5.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,626K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,605K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 346.32% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 1,172K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,104K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,031K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing an increase of 36.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 54.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 963K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares, representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, since 1902, Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $4.8 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020, and 88 locations, including 76 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

