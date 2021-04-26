Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 30th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of May.

Peoples Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.44 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Peoples Bancorp has a trailing yield of 4.3% on the current share price of $33.85. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Peoples Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Peoples Bancorp paid out 54% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PEBO Historic Dividend April 26th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Peoples Bancorp's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 33% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Peoples Bancorp has delivered 14% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is Peoples Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share are growing at an attractive rate, and Peoples Bancorp is paying out a bit over half its profits. In summary, Peoples Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Peoples Bancorp you should know about.

