Peoples Bancorp Inc. Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $21.21 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $29.00 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.21 Mln. vs. $29.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.82 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.