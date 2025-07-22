Markets
PEBO

Peoples Bancorp Earnings Decline In Q2

July 22, 2025 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO, PEBC), a diversified financial services holding company, on Tuesday announced that net income available to common shareholders declined in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, Net income available to common shareholders declined to $21.21 million from $29.01 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.59 versus $0.68 last year.

Net interest income grew to $87.58 million from $86.61 million last year.

Non-net interest income climbed to $26.88 million from $23.70 million in the prior year.

Net loans increased $6.38 billion from $6.18 billion in the prior year. Deposits were $7.647 billion, up from $7.30 billion last year.

On Monday, Peoples Bancorp closed trading, 0.22% lesser at $31.55 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PEBO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.