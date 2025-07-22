Peoples Bancorp Earnings Decline In Q2

(RTTNews) - Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO, PEBC), a diversified financial services holding company, on Tuesday announced that net income available to common shareholders declined in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, Net income available to common shareholders declined to $21.21 million from $29.01 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.59 versus $0.68 last year.

Net interest income grew to $87.58 million from $86.61 million last year.

Non-net interest income climbed to $26.88 million from $23.70 million in the prior year.

Net loans increased $6.38 billion from $6.18 billion in the prior year. Deposits were $7.647 billion, up from $7.30 billion last year.

On Monday, Peoples Bancorp closed trading, 0.22% lesser at $31.55 on the Nasdaq.

