PeopleIn Limited Director Final Share Update

May 31, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Peoplein Limited (AU:PPE) has released an update.

Elizabeth Ann Savage, a director of PeopleIn Limited, has ceased her directorship as of May 31, 2024, with a final disclosure revealing her interest in 27,481 registered PPE Shares and 111,662 PPE Shares held in trust. This mandatory update, in compliance with the ASX listing rules, reflects the latest changes in director’s securities interests.

