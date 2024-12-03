PeopleIn Limited Appoints New Director Ross Thompson

Peoplein Limited (AU:PPE) has released an update.

PeopleIn Limited has announced the appointment of Ross Thompson as a director, effective November 28, 2024. Thompson holds 200,000 PPE shares and 150,000 unquoted performance rights under the company’s 2021 Performance Rights Plan. This development may interest investors looking at PeopleIn Limited’s executive changes and potential stock performance.

