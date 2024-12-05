PeopleIn Limited Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

Peoplein Limited (AU:PPE) has released an update.
PeopleIn Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of Director Thomas William Reardon, with the acquisition of 32,895 fully paid ordinary shares, totaling 4,951,156 shares after the change. This acquisition comes as a result of the vesting of performance rights under the company’s Performance Rights Plan.
