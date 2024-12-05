PeopleIn Limited Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

Peoplein Limited (AU:PPE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PeopleIn Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of Director Thomas William Reardon, with the acquisition of 32,895 fully paid ordinary shares, totaling 4,951,156 shares after the change. This acquisition comes as a result of the vesting of performance rights under the company’s Performance Rights Plan.

For further insights into AU:PPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.