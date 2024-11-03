Peoplein Limited Announces Cessation of Performance Rights

Peoplein Limited (AU:PPE) has released an update.

Peoplein Limited announced a cessation of 32,134 performance rights, as the conditions for these securities were not met. This development could impact investor perception of the company’s stock performance on the ASX. Investors interested in Peoplein Limited may want to monitor further updates regarding its securities and financial strategy.

