PeopleIN Limited Adapts for Growth Amid Economic Challenges

November 27, 2024 — 09:29 pm EST

Peoplein Limited (AU:PPE) has released an update.

PeopleIN Limited navigated a challenging economic environment in FY24, achieving $1.17 billion in revenue despite a slight decline. The company focused on operational efficiency, reducing costs and headcount while strengthening its board with strategic appointments. PeopleIN is poised for future growth, emphasizing innovation and adaptability in sectors with long-term demand.

