Peoplein (ASX:PPE) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 1.18

The average one-year price target for Peoplein (ASX:PPE) has been revised to $1.18 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of $1.04 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.07% from the latest reported closing price of $0.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peoplein. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPE is 0.02%, an increase of 55.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 60.73% to 477K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPGCX - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 207K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares , representing a decrease of 315.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPE by 79.20% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 112K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares , representing a decrease of 75.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPE by 53.28% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 69K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HWTIX - International Small Cap Diversified Value Fund Class Z holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

