News & Insights

People wounded in bomb blast at shrine near Syrian capital - state media

July 27, 2023 — 11:23 am EDT

Written by Kinda Makieh and Maya Gebeily for Reuters ->

DAMASCUS, July 27 (Reuters) - A bomb planted in a taxi exploded outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city south of the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday, wounding an unspecified number of people, Syrian state media reported.

Earlier this week, two people were wounded in a separate blast outside the shrine, where pilgrims have been flocking to mark a mourning period for Shi'ite Muslims.

(Reporting by Kinda Makieh in Damascus and Maya Gebeily in Beirut; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Maya.Gebeily@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.