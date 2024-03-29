People With Emergency Savings Are 70% More Likely to Invest for Retirement, According to BlackRock CEO. 3 Ways to Build Your Nest Egg Now

Saving for retirement can feel like an uphill battle, especially when you're juggling day-to-day expenses and trying to keep your head above water.

But BlackRock CEO Larry Fink shares an action that can kick-start your journey: building an emergency fund. In his annual letter to investors, he points out that people with emergency savings are 70% more likely to invest for retirement.

So, if you're seeking to tackle your daily finances while saving for retirement, here are three tips to kick-start your journey.

1. Zero in on your emergency fund goals

Fink highlights research that shows 40% of Americans would have trouble coming up with $400 for sudden expenses, such as an urgent car repair. If you're struggling to manage current expenses, the chances are slim that you'll be able to tuck away money for retirement.

The good news is that you don't have to save a lump sum at once. You can beef up your emergency fund over time by saving small amounts from every paycheck. Set up a recurring transfer, say $25, from your checking account to a savings account each payday to get the ball rolling.

If you're able to increase your savings rate every quarter, you'll be able to reach your goals faster. As a general rule, you should aim to have at least three to six months worth of bills stashed away in an emergency fund. So, if your essential living expenses total $1,500 each month, you can work toward your first milestone of saving $4,500.

2. Keep tabs on your money

You may be able to stretch your paycheck further by tracking where your money is going.

While you're probably aware of your fixed monthly costs, like rent or mortgage and car payments, it's the smaller everyday expenses that can pile up and nibble away at your wallet. Consider tweaking your daily spending habits, such as cutting back on coffee runs or snack purchases, if they don't add value to your life. You may also be able to unlock potential savings by reassessing your subscription services and negotiating bills.

If trimming your expenses doesn't move the needle, you might want to tackle income goals, too. See if you can score a raise or bonus at your current job or pick up a side gig that can bring in extra money. Every extra dollar you earn can be funneled into your emergency fund to help you hit your goals faster.

3. Pump up your retirement savings

Once you've tucked away money in an emergency fund, it becomes easier to focus on long-term savings goals, like retirement. Fink shares that his parents were able to build a sizable nest egg by prioritizing retirement savings and investing.

One way to boost your retirement savings is by taking advantage of employer-sponsored retirement plans like a 401(k). While a traditional 401(k) is often praised for its tax benefits, the cherry on top could be receiving free money from your employer through matching contributions. For instance, if your employer matches dollar-for-dollar up to 6% of your salary and you earn $100,000 annually, setting aside $6,000 in your 401(k) could instantly double your retirement savings with the employer match.

You can also look into individual retirement accounts, which offer greater flexibility compared to a 401(k). If you meet the income limits for contributing to a Roth IRA, you can unlock tax-free income during retirement. With a Roth IRA, you contribute after-tax dollars and have the freedom to invest in your favorite assets, including individual stocks. Additionally, depending on how much income you're bringing in, you might be able to snag a Saver's Credit worth up to $2,000 for contributing to a qualified retirement account such as a Roth IRA or 401(k) this year.

If your day-to-day finances have been getting in the way of your retirement savings, you could make a few adjustments this year to turn your financial situation around. Start by beefing up your emergency fund, and then gradually ramp up your retirement savings. The more you sock away for retirement today and plan ahead for your future, the better your odds of living a comfortable retirement.

