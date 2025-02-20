People Who Played Video Games Earn $5,451 More a Year — 5 Skills They Have That You Don’t

You’ve probably heard that video games will rot your brain, but in fact, they might enhance it — and your ability to earn a higher income! Research from Prodigy Education suggests that childhood gaming could be a springboard to greater financial success in adulthood.

According to a survey of 1,001 Americans, those who played video games as children earn an average of $5,451 more annually than their non-gaming peers.

What connects these in-game skills to real-life earnings? Let’s find out.

Enhanced Problem-Solving Skills

One of the most compelling advantages of childhood gaming is the development of problem-solving skills. Video games often present players with complex challenges that require strategic thinking and quick decision-making. According to the survey, 57% of respondents acknowledged that gaming improved their problem-solving abilities, and 53% of parents pointed to enhanced problem-solving as a top reason for letting their kids play video games.

This skill is invaluable in the professional world, where the ability to navigate complex situations and devise practical solutions can set you apart from the competition. Employers value individuals who can think critically and adapt to changing circumstances, making gamers particularly attractive candidates for high-paying roles.

Social and Teamwork Skills

Multiplayer video games require effective communication and teamwork. By playing with others, gamers learn how to collaborate, strategize and achieve common goals. According to the survey, 33% of parents allowed their children to play multiplayer games to enhance teamwork skills. The social lives of kids who play video games reflect the use of these skills as well, with 58% boasting multiple friends and social activities and only 8% having few friends and infrequent social activities.

These social skills are essential in the workplace, where collaboration and working well with others can lead to promotions and leadership opportunities. The survey also found that childhood gamers were 71% more likely to have received a promotion recently, highlighting the career benefits of these social skills.

Memory and Cognitive Flexibility

Gaming can enhance memory and cognitive skills, with 40% of surveyed respondents noting improvements in these areas. The study found that this cognitive stimulation translates to better academic outcomes, as evidenced by 48% of children who played video games achieving excellent grades (A’s or equivalent) and 38% maintaining good grades (B’s or equivalent).

Academic high-performers tend also to gain higher education and perform well in their careers. Learning and retaining new information can improve job performance and productivity. It can also help you pursue additional degrees, which can lead to promotions and raises.

Technological Literacy

While kids today tend to be more tech-literate than adults, technological literacy remains a crucial skill in the workplace. Video games often offer a fun introduction to technology that helps users gain familiarity with digital devices and software. The survey indicated that 45% of respondents felt that gaming increased their technological literacy, and 44% of parents named this as a reason they allowed their kids to play video games.

Gaining comfort and proficiency with technology through an engaging medium like gaming can be a great way to increase your technology literacy. Whether you’re coding, managing digital marketing campaigns, or working in IT, a strong foundation in technology can significantly boost your earning potential. Tech literacy is a must for nearly all modern careers even outside the technology sector, and having this skill can help you earn more no matter what you do.

Creativity and Imagination

Video games are not just about winning; they also stimulate creativity and imagination. From designing virtual worlds to crafting unique strategies, gaming encourages players to think outside the box. The survey revealed that 50% of respondents felt gaming boosted their creativity, and 48% of parents agreed.

Creative thinking is a valuable asset in professions that require innovation and originality. Industries such as advertising, design, and entertainment particularly benefit from individuals who can bring fresh, creative ideas to the table, often leading to higher salaries and career growth. Even business or science careers can benefit from taking a creative approach to pioneer breakthroughs and disrupt industries.

